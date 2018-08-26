What to Know A driver and his passenger died after he lost control of his car and crashed into a wooded area on Long Island

The 45-year-old driver was traveling west on Woodside Avenue in Holbrook Saturday evening when the accident happened

The driver and a back seat passenger were pronounced dead, and the front seat passenger was injured

A driver and his passenger died after he lost control of his car and crashed into a wooded area on Long Island, police said.

Jose Perez, 45, of Patchogue, was traveling westbound on Woodside Avenue in Holbrook around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when he lost control of the 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe, veered off the road and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County police said.

Perez and backseat passenger Luis Antonio Banegas, 39, of East Patchogue, were taken to Long Island Community Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The front seat passenger, Carlos Sarmiento, 34, of Patchogue, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.