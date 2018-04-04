2 Dead in Fiery Chain Reaction Crash Near JFK: Sources

A fiery, chain-reaction crash involving at least five cars on Long Island near JFK Airport has claimed the lives of at least two people, sources say. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A fiery, chain-reaction crash involving at least five cars on Long Island near John F. Kennedy Airport has claimed the lives of at least two people, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

At least two other people were taken to an area hospital with injuries after the multi-car wreck on the Nassau Expressway near Burnside Avenue in Inwood around 1:30 Wednesday morning, the sources tell News 4 New York. Their conditions were not immediately available early Wednesday.

The police sources say when they got to the scene they discovered at least one car completely engulfed in flames with four other cars involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Early Wednesday, there was dense fog in the area, but it wasn’t clear if visibility played a role in the crash.

Video from the scene shows a massive police presence while investigators search the area as one car sits in the road completely mangled.

The roadway remains shut down. Travelers are urged to avoid the area during the morning commute.

The identities of the two people who died have not been released.