2 Dead in Vehicle-Obliterating Crash in Connecticut

Chopper 4 over the scene showed major destruction; it appeared the sedan had slammed directly into a power line, bringing the pole down on top of it as debris stretched across the roadway. (Published 5 minutes ago)

What to Know Two people died in a Monday morning crash in Stamford, Connecticut, early Monday, authorities said; their names weren't released

A cause of the crash, which shut down the entire area near Canal and Henry streets, wasn't immediately clear

Chopper 4 showed extensive wreckage, a downed utility pole resting atop the destroyed sedan

Two people died in a vehicle-obliterating crash in Stamford, Connecticut, early Monday, authorities say.

The identities of the victims in the Canal Street crash, near Henry Street, weren't immediately available. The area was shut down for hours.

It's not clear what caused the crash, nor was it known if the two people who died were the only two people in the smashed sedan.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed major destruction; it appeared the sedan had slammed directly into a power line, bringing the pole down on top of it as debris stretched across the roadway.