What to Know A 58-year-old man in Brooklyn and a 17-year-old boy died Tuesday following a collision with vehicles while on their bicycles

Neither of their identities have been released and no arrests have been made

Meanwhile, the New York City Council on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow cyclists to follow pedestrian walk signals

Two more cyclists died Tuesday following collisions in Brooklyn and Staten Island, increasing the total number of bike riders who were killed this year to at least 17.

A 58-year-old cyclist was struck by a box truck at McGuinness Boulevard and Norman Avenue in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead. In Staten Island, a 17-year-old boy died following a collision with a tow truck, SILive reported.

Neither of their identities have been released and no arrests have been made.

Earlier this month, dozens of protesters staged a "die-in" at Washington Square Park to call on the city to do more to ensure the safety of cyclists.

Bicyclists Hold 'Die-In' at Washington Square Park

The recent deaths of cyclists who died in collisions while biking in New York City streets have prompted dozens of protesters to stage a "die-in" at Washington Square Park on Tuesday. (Published Wednesday, July 10, 2019)

In a tweet, Mayor Bill de Blasio says the City is about to lay out "a new action plan" to make streets safer for bikers and everyone on the road. "These deaths are preventable," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the New York City Council on Tuesday passed a bill that would allow cyclists to follow pedestrian walk signals, making it safer for cyclists to cross intersections, said Council Member Carlos Menchaca.