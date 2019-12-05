What to Know Two adults and two children were found dead inside a Westchester County home Thursday afternoon, police said

Two adults and two children were found dead inside a Westchester County home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers were called to the home for a welfare check just before 2 p.m., Pleasantville Police Chief Eric Grutzner said. The school district contacted police after the two children’s absences at school.

After getting inside the Romar Avenue house, officers found the bodies of two adults and two children, Grutzner said. The causes of death have not been determined, and their names have not been released pending family notification.

“I stand here today representing a community that is reeling under the weight of a tragedy that has occurred,” said town mayor Peter Scherer.

It appears all four were members of the same family, Grutzner said. Pleasantville police are handling the incident as a crime scene, but have not ruled it as a homicide.

“Our hearts are broken at news of this incredible tragedy,” said Pleasantville Schools Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter. “This is a very small community, and it impacts all of us in this small village.”

Fox-Alter said schools will be open on Friday, and counselors will be available for students and adults. Principals at the town’s schools will send out information to parents later Thursday night.

A police investigation is active and ongoing.