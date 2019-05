Two 13-year-old girls are accused in at least three violent attacks in upper Manhattan, police said Sunday.

They allegedly punched and kicked people in the Grant Houses in Morningside Heights on April 11 and April 14.

In the third attack, on April 23 in West Harlem, the 29-year-old victim was taken to St. Luke's for cuts to the head. The girls allegedly took $400.

Police said they expect more charges in additional attacks.