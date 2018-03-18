Two more New York Air National Guard members were among the seven armed service members killed when their U.S. helicopter crashed in Iraq this week, the Department of Defense said Saturday. Wale Aliyu reports.

What to Know Four New York Air National Guard members were among the seven service members killed in a U.S. chopper crash in Iraq

The four men were stationed at F.S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach

The crash in western Iraq did not appear to be the result of enemy activity and is under investigation

A Sept. 11 memorial group donated $100,000 to help pay the mortgage of a firefighter who died in a helicopter crash in Iraq.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced the donation on Sunday and encouraged the community to follow suit to pay off the rest of the mortgage for Christopher Raguso' family.

Those who wish to donate were asked to go to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation website.

Raguso was one of seven armed service members killed when their helicopter crashed near the city of Al-Qa'im in western Iraq on Thursday afternoon, according to the Pentagon.

Raguso was also a 13-year veteran of the FDNY who received six citations for bravery and life-saving actions as an individual firefighter or as part of a unit. He also served as a lieutenant in the volunteer fire department in Commack.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, ages 5 and 6.

"I know it's a very sad day for the fire department," said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the foundation. "But it's such a proud day to know that you had people like this that served your department and served their country at the same time."

Raguso was an HH-60G special missions aviation flight engineer who had previously deployed once to Iraq, twice to Afghanistan, once to the Horn of Africa, and to Texas and the Caribbean for hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation was established by the family of Stephen Siller after his death on Sept. 11, 2001.

Four of the victims in the helicopter crash were from New York.