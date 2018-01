Born and raised in Connecticut, luge competitor Tucker West is heading to Pyeongchang for his second Olympic Winter Games. The 22-year-old athlete who lives in Ridgefield has plenty of sporting accolades, but one TV appearance by his father has him widely known as "the bachelor" (even though he's no longer single).

The World Cup luge in Lake Placid, New York, determined who would race for the U.S. in the Olympics.