Authorities are looking for the Grinchy dog-napper who stole a Pomeranian named Tub Tub from a New Jersey shelter on Christmas Eve.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a Facebook post that the 9-year-old pup was pinched from its Eatontown around noon on Sunday.

It's not clear who stole the dog, but the SPCA said his microchip was reported stolen. The agency is also checking its cameras to see if the dog-napper was caught on camera.

Anyone with information about Tub Tub or his captor should call the Eatontown Police Department at 732-542-0100.