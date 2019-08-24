Trump Tweets About 2nd Ave Subway, Gov Says No Agreement

It's starting to look like we're getting closer to the second phase of the Second Avenue subway. Andrew Siff reports.

President Donald Trump tweeted an encouraging message about completing the next phase of the Second Avenue subway, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said there's no agreement from the feds to fund the project.

Trump tweeted Saturday that he was "Looking forward to helping New York City and Governor @andrewcuomo complete the long anticipated, and partially built, Second Avenue Subway."

The next phase would extend the subway line from 96th Street to 125th Street.

However, a spokesperson for Cuomo warned that there was "no specific funding or approval."

"If an agreement actually materializes, we will provide an update," said Dani Lever, Cuomo's communications director.

The first phase opened on Jan. 1, 2017 to great fanfare.

