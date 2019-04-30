What to Know President Trump has filed suit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records

President Trump has filed suit against Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an attempt to block congressional subpoenas for his business records. The lawsuit by Trump, sons Donald Jr. and Eric and daughter Ivanka, was filed in federal court in Manhattan. The Trump Organization and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust are among the other plaintiffs. Two House committees subpoenaed Deutsche Bank and several other financial institutions earlier this month as part of investigations into Trump's finances. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said at the time that the subpoenas were part of an investigation "into allegations of potential foreign influence on the U.S. political process." He has said he wants to know whether Russians used laundered money for transactions with the Trump Organization. Trump's businesses have benefited from Russian investment over the years.

Japanese Emperor Akihitoannounced his abdication at a palace ceremony in his final address, as the nation embraced the end of his reign with reminiscence and hope for a new era. "Today, I am concluding my duties as the emperor," Akihito said as he stood in front of the throne, as other members of the royal family and top government officials watched. "Since ascending the throne 30 years ago, I have performed my duties as the emperor with a deep sense of trust in and respect for the people, and I consider myself most fortunate to have been able to do so. I sincerely thank the people who accepted and supported me in my role as the symbol of the state," Akihito said in his last official duty as emperor. His reign runs through midnight, when his son Crown Prince Naruhito becomes the new emperor and his era begins.

Quarantines in California. Fines in New York City. Orders for some people to avoid public places in Rockland County, New York. As an outbreak of measles surges across the United States — with 704 cases this year and counting — some local health officials are trying to deal with contagion in unvaccinated communities by turning to extraordinary police powers from the past. "Unfortunately, we are revisiting diseases from another generation," said Jason Schwartz, an assistant professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health. "And now we are revisiting public health responses from another generation" in instances where vaccination programs have fallen short, he said. Not long ago, measles was thought to be a problem that was mostly solved. The once-common disease became increasingly rare after a vaccine became available in the 1960s. In 2000, health officials declared the disease eliminated in the U.S., meaning that all new cases stemmed from infected travelers and not from homegrown transmission.

Director John Singleton, who made one of Hollywood's most memorable debuts with the Oscar-nominated "Boyz N the Hood" and continued over the following decades to probe the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, has died. He was 51. Singleton's family said he died after being taken off life support, about two weeks after the director suffered a major stroke. Singleton was in his early 20s, just out of the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts, when he wrote, directed and produced "Boyz N the Hood." Based on Singleton's upbringing and shot in his old neighborhood, the low-budget production starred Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ice Cube and centered on three friends in South Central Los Angeles, where college aspirations competed with the pressures of gang life. "Boyz N the Hood" was a critical and commercial hit, given a 20-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and praised as a groundbreaking extension of rap to the big screen, a realistic and compassionate take on race, class, peer pressure and family. Singleton would later call it a "rap album on film."

This model is making history in a beautiful way! Halima Aden, 21, just became the first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to wear a hijab and a burkini in the magazine. She posed in a series of gorgeous custom-made hijabs and burkinis, a kind of wetsuit that some Muslim women wear to stay covered at the beach. The Somali-American model was born in Kenya and grew up in a refugee camp there until she was 7-years-old, when she moved to the United States. So, she was thrilled to visit Kenya’s gorgeous Watamu Beach for her groundbreaking Sports Illustrated shoot. Aden made a huge splash in the fashion world when she became the first contestant to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2016.