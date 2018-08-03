What to Know Trump is renewing his campaign against the media, claiming at a Pennsylvania rally that the media is the 'fake, fake disgusting news'

A Wisconsin man had part of his arms and legs amputated after a medical emergency caused by a bacteria found in dog and cat saliva

Attorneys for Harvey Weinstein said in a court filing they plan to seek dismissal of the sex assault case against him in New York

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

Trump Attacks Media, Raves About Economy at Rally for Congressman

President Trump is renewing his campaign against the media, claiming at a Pennsylvania rally that the media is the "fake, fake disgusting news" and casting journalists as his true political opponent. Trump barnstormed in a state that he swiped from the Democrats in 2016 and that is home to a Senate seat he is trying to place in the Republicans' column this fall. But the race between GOP U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta and two-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey took a back seat to Trump's invectives against the media, which came amid a backdrop of antagonism to journalists from the White House and hostility from the thousands packed into a loud, overheated Wilkes-Barre arena. Time and time again, Trump denounced the press for underselling his accomplishments and doubting his political rise.

Paul Manafort 'Approved Every Penny' of Bills, Bookkeeper Says

Paul Manafort inflated his business income by millions of dollars and kept his bookkeeper in the dark about the foreign bank accounts he was using to buy luxury items and pay personal expenses, according to testimony and documents during his trial. But he otherwise approved "every penny" of the personal bills bookkeeper Heather Washkuhn paid for him, she said during hours on the witness stand. That testimony is important to special counsel Robert Mueller's team as it looks to rebut defense arguments that Manafort can't be responsible for financial fraud because he left the details of his spending to others. That includes his longtime associate Rick Gates, who pleaded guilty earlier this year and is expected to testify soon as the government's star witness.

Man's Limbs Amputated After Contracting Infection From Dog Saliva

A Wisconsin man had part of his arms and legs amputated after a medical emergency caused by a bacteria found in dog and cat saliva. Greg Manteufel began feeling ill in late June and within hours went into septic shock, according to a GoFundMe account created to raise money to help the family through his recovery. He was admitted to the hospital, where doctors said Manteufel had contracted an infection caused by bacteria commonly found in the mouths of dogs and cats, called Capnocytophaga canimorsus. His wife, Dawn Manteufel, told a local news station her motorcycling-riding, loving 48-year-old husband had been around dogs his entire life, but that doctors suspect a lick may have caused the infection. Though the bacteria is most often transmitted to humans through dog bites, the US National Library of Medicine at the National Institutes of Health reported rare cases where scratches, licking or other contact with dogs or cats transmitted it. The bacteria seeped into Manteufel's bloodstream and caused sepsis, or blood poisoning from the infection, and within days of being admitted to the hospital, doctors were forced to amputate both of his feet, the GoFundMe page details.

Condoms Are Not Meant to Be Reused, Health Officials Say

Health officials are reminding people that condoms are not reusable. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted on its sexually transmitted disease site that condoms are for single use. Officials say they needed to tweet the message because people are washing or reusing condoms instead of throwing them away. The agency also says condoms have expiration dates. The CDC says correctly using condoms can reduce, but not eliminate, the risk of sexually transmitted diseases. They also can protect against other diseases that may be transmitted through sex, such as the Zika virus.

Weinstein Seeks Dismissal of Rape Indictment, Citing New Evidence

Attorneys for disgraced Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein said in a court filing they plan to seek dismissal of the sex assault case against him in New York, NBC News reported. The filing was made in Delaware bankruptcy court, and argues that emails between Weinstein and one of his accusers obtained as part of the Weinstein Company's chapter 11 request would clear his name and that "the failure of the district attorney to provide this evidence to the grand jury warrants a dismissal of the indictment." It's not clear which of the three accusers in the New York indictment is involved in the email chain, which an attorney said in the filing amounts to fewer than 40 messages. The Delaware filing requests an emergency hearing to seek permission to use redacted versions of the emails in the New York case. His lawyers say the permission is urgent, as pretrial motions in the New York rape case are due Friday. They say in the filing they are seeking a dismissal of the indictment "for, among other reasons, the failure of the prosecutor to advise the grand jury of the substance of exculpatory communications made by the one of three complaining witnesses underlying the counts of the indictment and contained in the e-mails sought for use here."

Winnie-the-Pooh Bears a New Look

"Won't You Be My Neighbor?" recently surpassed $20 million at the box office – setting a record for the highest-grossing biographical documentary. The accomplishment reflects the film's subject, Fred Rogers: modest by Hollywood standards, yet endlessly impressive. The flick taps not only a nostalgia vein, but a longing for a return to the sorely needed kindness embodied by the man known as Mister Rogers. Moviegoers get an opportunity to head back to another favorite neighborhood with the opening of "Christopher Robin." The extension of the Winnie-the-Pooh franchise offers a toy story we could all use. Disney stirs the honey pot with the mixed-media film, as an adult, live-action Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor, far from his "Trainspotting" days) gets a visit in 1940s London from Pooh, Eeyore and pals, rendered via CGI.