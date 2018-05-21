What to Know Donald Trump said he will 'demand' the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign

Congo's latest Ebola outbreak now has 14 confirmed cases as officials rush to contain the deadly virus in a city of more than 1 million

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards were held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

As Trump Pressures DOJ, Giuliani Says Probe May End by Sept.

President Trump said he will "demand" the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign, an extraordinary order that came hours before his legal team said the special counsel indicated its investigation into the president could be concluded by September. Trump tweeted: "I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" Trump's pressure on Justice Department — its watchdog agreed to expand its existing probe of FBI actions — reached a new intensity with the demand, which is part of the White House's aggressive new strategy to combat the threat posed by special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the Russia probe. And the president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said that Mueller recently shared a timetable that suggested that its probe could end by Sept. 1 if Trump were to sit for an interview in July, which is the legal team's new working plan.

Maduro Declared Winner in Venezuela's Election

Embattled socialist incumbent Nicolas Maduro won Venezuela's presidential election by a landslide in a disputed vote marred by irregularities and mass absenteeism that led his main rivals to call for a re-run to prevent a national social crisis from exploding. The National Election Council announced that with more than 92 percent of polling stations reporting, Maduro won nearly 68 percent of the votes, beating his nearest challenger Henri Falcon by more than 40 points. As the results were being announced, residents of downtown Caracas just a few blocks from where Maduro supporters were celebrating banged on pots and pans in protest. Falcon accused the government of buying votes and dirty tricks to boost turnout among poor voters most hurt by widespread food shortages and hyperinflation in what was once Latin America's wealthiest nation. The election "without any doubt lacks legitimacy and we categorically refuse to recognize this process," Falcon told supporters minutes before the results were announced, vowing to fight on instead of joining a growing list of beleaguered anti-government politicians who've fled into exile of late.

Congo's Ebola Risk “Very High” as Confirmed Virus Cases Rise

Congo's latest Ebola outbreak now has 14 confirmed cases as health officials rush to contain the often deadly virus in a city of more than 1 million. The World Health Organization was holding an experts' meeting to determine whether the epidemic warrants being declared a global health emergency. WHO now calls the risk to the public in Congo "very high" and the regional risk high, with the global risk low. The Republic of Congo and Central African Republic are nearby. Vast, impoverished Congo has contained several past Ebola outbreaks but the spread of the hemorrhagic fever to an urban area poses a major challenge. The city of Mbandaka, which has one confirmed Ebola case, is an hour's flight from the capital, Kinshasa, and is located on the Congo River, a busy travel corridor. For a health crisis to constitute a global health emergency it must meet three criteria stipulated by WHO: It must threaten other countries via the international spread of disease, it must be a "serious, unusual or unexpected" situation and it may require immediate international action for containment.

Janet Jackson Rocks Billboard Awards With Performance, Speech

Janet Jackson rocked the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with an energetic and powerful performance of her past hits in an epic week that included her 52nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking "janet." album. In a glittery gold sweater-dress and thigh-high boots, Jackson sang "Nasty," ''If" and "Throb" as audience members such as Ciara and Tyra Banks danced along at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Bruno Mars made a surprise appearance to introduce the singer, who earned the Icon Award. Jackson used her speech to pay tribute to powerful women. Jackson also thanked God heavily in her speech. The audience, which included her mother Katherine Jackson and sister Reebie Jackson, chanted "Janet" loudly while she tried to she give her speech.

NYPD Probing Sex Allegations Against Mario Batali

The NYPD is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against celebrity chef Mario Batali. The NYPD confirmed the probe following a "60 Minutes" broadcast in which an unnamed woman accused Batali of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2005. She says she remembers joining him for a glass of wine at a Manhattan restaurant, then waking up on the floor feeling drugged and assaulted. She says she talked to the police but never filed a report. Batali issued a statement to CBS denying that he assaulted the woman. Batali stepped down from daily operations at his restaurant empire and cooking show "The Chew" in December after four women accused him of inappropriate touching over a period of 20 years. Batali has apologized for those encounters.