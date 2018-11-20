What to Know A federal judge barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally

Experts say kids should learn to manage time as they get older and to stay physically active and socially connected as much offline as on

The Rolling Stones says it's adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit 13 United States cities

Judge Bars US From Enforcing Trump Asylum Ban

A federal judge barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in San Francisco. The request was made by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights, which quickly sued after President Trump issued the ban this month in response to the caravans of migrants that have started to arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that said anyone who crossed the southern border would be ineligible for asylum. The regulations, which will remain in place for three months absent a court order, could potentially make it harder for thousands of people who enter the U.S. to avoid deportation. Trump has argued that the recent caravans are a threat to national security.

Ivanka Trump Used Personal Email for Government Work, Report Claims

Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and a top White House adviser, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year, The Washington Post reports. The emails were sent to White House aides, Cabinet members and Ivanka Trump's assistants, many in violation of public records rules, the paper said. President Trump mercilessly criticized his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server during her time as secretary of state, labeling her "Crooked Hillary" and saying she belonged in jail. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the email use, but a spokesman for Ivanka Trump's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, didn't dispute the report. "While transitioning into government... Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family," said the spokesman, Peter Mirijanian.

Officer, Gunman Among 4 Dead in Shooting at Chicago Hospital

A Chicago police officer, a doctor and a pharmaceutical assistant have died after being shot by a gunman at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center on Chicago's South Side, officials said. The gunman also was killed, police said, though it's not clear if it was self-inflicted or by police gunfire. "It's with profound sadness that we share the death of PO Samuel Jimenez from tonight's senseless active shooter incident," police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted. "Please pray for his family, his fellow officers & the entire #ChicagoPolice Department." Jimenez, from the 2nd District, joined the force in February 2017 and had just finished his probationary period as an officer, police Supt. Eddie Johnson said at a press conference. He and his partner were assigned to another location when they responded to officers needing assistance. The slain doctor was identified by family members as Dr. Tamara O'Neal. She was remembered by loved ones as a dedicated physician who "loved helping people" and "had a heart of gold."

Limiting Screen Time for Kids Is Harder Than It Looks

It is Saturday morning, and 10-year-old Henry Hailey is up at the crack of dawn. Still in PJs, his microphone-equipped headphones glowing blue in the dim basement, he fixates on the popular online game "Fortnite" on a large screen. "What?! Right as I was about to finish it, I died," he calls out disappointedly to his friend Gus, a fellow fifth-grader playing the game from his home just a few blocks away. "Dude, I should NOT have died." The digital battles resume, and Henry's enthusiasm never wanes. Would he play all day if his parents let him? "Probably," he concedes with a slight grin. But they do not. Like many other parents, the Haileys are on a reinvigorated mission to limit screen time for Henry and his 15-year-old brother, Everett. For some parents, it feels like an exercise in futility. They are busy, overwhelmed and tired of the fight against increasingly omnipresent screens. The goal, experts say, should be to help kids learn to manage their own time as they get older and to stay physically active and socially connected as much offline as on. But parents in many American households are finding the power struggles — tantrums, withdrawal and, in some cases, even school and discipline problems — difficult, especially as more kids get access to screens at younger and younger ages.

Florida Sues Walgreens, CVS Over Opioid Sales

Florida is suing the nation's two largest drugstore chains, Walgreens and CVS, alleging they added to the state and national opioid crisis by overselling painkillers and not taking precautions to stop illegal sales. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she has added the companies to a state-court lawsuit filed last spring against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, and several opioid distributors. Bondi said in a press release that CVS and Walgreens "played a role in creating the opioid crisis." She said the companies failed to stop "suspicious orders of opioids" and "dispensed unreasonable quantities of opioids from their pharmacies." On average, about 45 people die nationally each day because of opioid overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis called the lawsuit "without merit."

The Rolling Stones Plan 13 US Live Dates in 2019

The Rolling Stones will be rolling through the United States next year. The band says it's adding a 13-show leg to its No Filter tour in spring 2019 that will hit Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Washington, D.C. The tour kicks off in Miami on April 20. For the past few years the legendary band has mostly played in Europe. Lead singer Mick Jagger says in a statement: "It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States." Tickets go on sale Nov. 30. The band returned to its blues roots in 2016 with the release of "Blue & Lonesome," which earned the Stones a Grammy Award for best traditional blues album.

Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith Wed

Mandy Moore is married! The 34-year-old "This Is Us" actress and singer wed Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith, 33, in front of family and friends in Los Angeles. This marks Moore's second marriage; she finalized a divorce from musician Ryan Adams, 44, in 2016. A year prior, while they were separated, she met Goldsmith. The two got engaged in 2017. "He makes me melt. I can imagine no better partner," Moore told Glamour in a recent interview. "He's going to be the most tremendous father. I view the past as a stepping-stone to get me where I am today. I would gladly weather all of that a million times over if it brought me to Taylor again." According to one source, "There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people" at the ceremony, which was held at Moore's home. Fellow guests included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown.