A truck in Brooklyn struck two pedestrians and slammed into a building — leaving one of the victims in critical condition, according to police.

A man was walking at 86th Street and Bay 34th Street in Gravesend Friday afternoon when the truck plowed into him while attempting to turn left, police told News 4. After then crashing into a restaurant on the corner, the white box truck backed up and hit a female pedestrian. The driver then went forward into a subway pillar, according to cops.

The man was rushed to Coney Island Hospital where he is clinging to life. The woman was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with some lacerations that are not considered to be life-threatening.

No one was in that section of the restaurant at the time of the crash, police said.

Police were talking to the driver of the truck, and no criminal charges have been filed. Cops were investigating if there was a mechanical issue with the truck.