A box truck crashed into a light pole in Manhattan early Monday, seriously injuring a pedestrian and stalling traffic in the area for a time.

Fire officials say they got a call about the accident near 59th Street and Third Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Footage from the scene showed the box truck flipped onto its side, yellow caution tape cordoning off the area around it.

The nature of the pedestrian's injuries wasn't known, but the person is expected to survive.

A cause of the crash is under investigation.