A 72-year-old bicyclist was killed after being run down by a driver in midtown. Jamie Roth reports.

Joseph Chiam, 72, of the East Village, died after being struck by a truck in Midtown Manhattan on Feb. 4, the NYPD said.

Police on Tuesday said Kenneth Jackson, 56, of Queens, has been arrested in connection with Chiam's death

Jackson has been charged with failure to yield to a bicyclist and failure to use due care, according to police. His attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Bicyclist Dies in Morning Midtown Hit-Run

Police said Chiam was traveling north on Eighth Avenue when a truck that was also traveling north on the avenue made a left turn onto West 45th Street and hit him.

The truck driver didn't remain at the scene, according to police.

Images from the scene showed a mangled bicycle among a heavy police presence as an investigators tried to piece together what took place.