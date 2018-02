A pickup truck took out the entire side of a house in Danbury. Two people in the home and the driver of the truck were hospitalized with minor injuries. It's unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

A pickup truck crashed into a house early Saturday in Danbury, injuring three people in the vehicle.

The red Nissan pickup struck the house at West Wooster Street and Garfield Avenue at about 4 a.m., the Danbury Fire Department said.

The driver and two passengers were taken to Western Connecticut Health Network with minor injuries.

Firefighters helped clean up the scene and check the stability of the structure.

The Red Cross was requested to help residents of the home.