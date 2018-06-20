Branch Gets Stuck on Semi Driver Leaves Path of Destruction

Oblivious Trucker Leaves Behind Trail of Destruction as Tree Branch Gets Wedged in Big Rig - NBC New York
Oblivious Trucker Leaves Behind Trail of Destruction as Tree Branch Gets Wedged in Big Rig

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A truck driver in Queens somehow got a large tree branch wedged on his truck and kept on going, police say

    • That limb smacked into at least a dozen parked cars in Whitestone

    • No injuries were reported and the driver was issued two summons by police

    A tractor-trailer left behind a five-block trail of destruction in Queens after the oblivious driver struck a tree and unknowingly got a branch wedged in his truck.

    Police say the 36-year-old driver was on 14th Avenue in Whitestone when he hit the tree, got a large branch stuck in between his cab and trailer and kept on going.

    The driver, who police say didn’t realize he had the tree limb stuck on his truck, continued driving for five blocks, from 147th Street to 152nd Street, hitting at least a dozen cars in the process.

    All the cars were parked on the side of the road and were unoccupied at the time, cops claim. No injuries were reported.

    One witness who lives in the area said he could see it coming. 

    "It stinks that a lot of the truck drivers in the area keep going through the side streets," he said. "They should probably be on the larger roads."

    The driver, who has not been identified, eventually stopped. He was issued two summons by police.

