Tropical Storm Nestor Remnants Bringing Rain to Tri-State Sunday PM - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
A Few Sprinkles Today

A Few Sprinkles Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Tropical Storm Nestor Remnants Bringing Rain to Tri-State Sunday PM

Sunshine will return on Monday, but a cold front is expected to bring another round of rain Tuesday afternoon

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 57 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Stormy weather is expected to hit the tri-state area Friday afternoon, with heavy rain expected during the PM rush, Storm Team 4 says

    • Isolated thunderstorms are possible, and those could bring downpours; localized flooding is possible

    • The wet weather moves out late Friday into Saturday AM; the weekend will be dry but cooler, with temps capping out in the 40s

    Remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor may bring some light rain to the tri-state Sunday afternoon and evening, Storm Team 4 says.

    Sunday is expected to start out dry, but the chance of rain will start to increase after noon, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

    The wet weather will move into the city by mid-afternoon and linger through the evening. The best chance for rain will be in coastal areas, Storm Team 4 says.

    Sunshine will return on Monday, but a cold front is expected to bring another round of rain Tuesday afternoon.

    Extreme Weather Photos: Imelda Soaks Southeast Texas

    [NATL] Extreme Weather Photos: Imelda Dumps Over 40 Inches of Rain on Southeast Texas
    Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us