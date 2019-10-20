What to Know Stormy weather is expected to hit the tri-state area Friday afternoon, with heavy rain expected during the PM rush, Storm Team 4 says

Isolated thunderstorms are possible, and those could bring downpours; localized flooding is possible

The wet weather moves out late Friday into Saturday AM; the weekend will be dry but cooler, with temps capping out in the 40s

Remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor may bring some light rain to the tri-state Sunday afternoon and evening, Storm Team 4 says.

Sunday is expected to start out dry, but the chance of rain will start to increase after noon, according to Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda.

The wet weather will move into the city by mid-afternoon and linger through the evening. The best chance for rain will be in coastal areas, Storm Team 4 says.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but a cold front is expected to bring another round of rain Tuesday afternoon.