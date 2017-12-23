Sgt. Rob Ravotto and Tpr. David Allen. Police said troopers Joseph Walsh, David Allen and Mudduser Malik also helped the new mom and baby.

A mom and dad will spend the holidays with their healthy newborn girl after state troopers came to the rescue when she unexpectedly went into labor on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The mom and dad were driving from Pennsylvania to a New York hospital early Friday morning when she began to give birth, according to police.

The father pulled over to the shoulder, where the mother delivered the baby girl. He began driving towards the hospital again, but became worried about the child, who was pale, lethargic and not crying. He pulled over again and called police.

When troopers arrive, they determined the newborn was losing blood through her uncut umbilical cord.

Sergeant Robert Ravotto cut and tied the umbilical cord, then suctioned the baby’s airways with a bulb syringe, police said. The girl’s breathing improved and her skin regained color.

The mom and baby were taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where baby Olivia weighed in at 7 pounds and 4 ounces.

“We are glad to report that baby Olivia is doing well, home with her family for the holidays!” New Jersey State Police wrote on their Facebook page.