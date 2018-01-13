Trooper Steven Vallejo charmed this python left by a toll booth on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Troopers are prepared to deal with some venomous suspects, but one got a close-up encounter with a real snake.

Trooper Steven Vallejo responded to a call Friday morning of a python dropped in a toll collector's basket on the New Jersey Turnpike.

He arrived at the Essex toll booth to find a slightly different situation: there was a python, but it had been dumped in a broken aquarium on the side of the road near the tolls.

Vallejo used his extendable baton and his leather gloves to remove the snake.

The snake, a female, wasn't injured and was taken in by NJ Exotic Pets in Lodi.

