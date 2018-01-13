Trooper Turned Snake Charmer Nabs Python Dumped on NJ Turnpike - NBC New York
Trooper Turned Snake Charmer Nabs Python Dumped on NJ Turnpike

Published at 3:16 PM EST on Jan 13, 2018 | Updated at 3:17 PM EST on Jan 13, 2018

    New Jersey State Police
    Trooper Steven Vallejo charmed this python left by a toll booth on the New Jersey Turnpike.

    Troopers are prepared to deal with some venomous suspects, but one got a close-up encounter with a real snake.

    Trooper Steven Vallejo responded to a call Friday morning of a python dropped in a toll collector's basket on the New Jersey Turnpike. 

    He arrived at the Essex toll booth to find a slightly different situation: there was a python, but it had been dumped in a broken aquarium on the side of the road near the tolls. 

    Vallejo used his extendable baton and his leather gloves to remove the snake. 

    The snake, a female, wasn't injured and was taken in by NJ Exotic Pets in Lodi.

