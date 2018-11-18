A trio of thieves robbed a bodega of at least $2,000 in cash before shooting a man who tried to chase them down as they fled the scene, police and witnesses said. Ken Buffa reports.

A trio of thieves robbed a bodega of at least $2,000 in cash before shooting a man who tried to chase them down as they fled the scene, police and witnesses said.

The three robbers went into Bonoful Grocery, on 29th Street near 36th Avenue in Astoria, around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police and witnesses said.

Witnesses say the robbers pretended to be inspectors, telling the bodega’s owner he was in trouble for having counterfeit cash.

The robbers went behind the bodega counter, grabbed at least $2,000 in cash and ran off, according to witnesses.

One of the robbers then shot a 30-year-old man in the leg as he tried to chase them down as they fled the scene, police and witnesses said.

The three eventually fled in a maroon van.

The man who was shot in the leg was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.