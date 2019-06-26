What to Know NYPD says they are searching for three individuals wanted in connection to a string of brash, chokehold robberies targeting cabbies in NYC

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals wanted in connection to a string of brash, chokehold robberies targeting cabbies in New York City.

Police say the group is being sought for at least three robberies that allegedly took place in the Bronx earlier this month.

On June 8, at around 7:32 p.m. four individuals entered the cab of a 61-year-old driver after he allegedly told them he was off duty, police say. Once inside, the group demanded money and took the driver’s cell phone from the vehicle’s center console before fleeing on foot, according to police.

More than a week later, on June 17, at around 3 p.m., a 64-year-old, on-duty cab driver, picked up the four individuals on 180 Street where they requested to be taken to Crotona Park North, police say. Allegedly, once they arrived at the destination, one of the individuals put the driver in a chokehold while the rest demanded money. The driver complied and gave them $200 in cash, police say. They allegedly also took a chain from the driver’s neck and a surveillance camera from the car’s windshield before fleeing on foot.

About two hours after this alleged incident, at around 5 p.m., a 37-year-old, on-duty cab driver picked up four individuals in the area of East 181 Street and Mapes Avenue where they requested to be driven around but did not give a specific location, police say.

Allegedly, the driver drove them back to the area where the group was picked up and one of the individuals put the driver in a chokehold while the rest of the group removed $230 in cash and the driver’s cell phone.

When the individuals fled the vehicle, the driver called 911 and followed them on East 180 Street where he took photographs of the individuals with another cell phone, police say.

Following an investigation a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx was arrested on June 17 at around 10:40 p.m.; he was charged with robbery and criminal obstruction of breathing, police say. However, three other individuals remain at large.

Police describe the three as being male – although the NYPD did not make it clear if the individuals sought are also in their teens.

THe first individual was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray shorts, dark colored sneakers and he carried a white shirt over his shoulder, while the second was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, blue jeans and dark colored sneakers, according to police.

The third individual was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a white shirt, dark colored pants, and black and white sneakers, police say.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA. Tips can also be submitted via www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.