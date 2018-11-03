The three suspects police are searching for.

What to Know A trio of attackers stabbed a teen in the stomach and arm after chasing him into a subway station on Halloween, police said

The approximately 20-year-old attackers chased the teen into a Bronx subway station before attacking him

The teen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition

A trio of attackers stabbed a teen in the stomach and arm after chasing him into a subway station on Halloween, police said.

The 19-year-old was walking into the D and B train subway station at East 205th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 31 when three approximately 20-year-old men chased him into the station, the NYPD said.

The trio then stabbed the teen several times in the stomach and upper right arm before fleeing the station, police said.

The teen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the NYPD said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.