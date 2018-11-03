Trio of Attackers Chased 19-Year-Old Into Subway, Stabbed Him on Halloween: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Trio of Attackers Chased 19-Year-Old Into Subway, Stabbed Him on Halloween: NYPD

The teen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the NYPD said

Published 59 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trio of Attackers Chased 19-Year-Old Into Subway, Stabbed Him on Halloween: NYPD
    Handout
    The three suspects police are searching for.

    What to Know

    • A trio of attackers stabbed a teen in the stomach and arm after chasing him into a subway station on Halloween, police said

    • The approximately 20-year-old attackers chased the teen into a Bronx subway station before attacking him

    • The teen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition

    A trio of attackers stabbed a teen in the stomach and arm after chasing him into a subway station on Halloween, police said.

    The 19-year-old was walking into the D and B train subway station at East 205th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in the Norwood section of the Bronx around 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 31 when three approximately 20-year-old men chased him into the station, the NYPD said.

    The trio then stabbed the teen several times in the stomach and upper right arm before fleeing the station, police said.

    The teen was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the NYPD said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us