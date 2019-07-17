Tribeca Stays #1 and Hudson Yards Rises to #2 on Priciest Neighborhoods List - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Severe Weather Likely; Track Storms Here
logo_nyc_2x

Tribeca Stays #1 and Hudson Yards Rises to #2 on Priciest Neighborhoods List

By Liam McBain

Published 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tribeca Stays #1 and Hudson Yards Rises to #2 on Priciest Neighborhoods List
    Patrick Campbell
    A look inside Vessel, the latest attraction at Hudson Yards in New York City.

    What to Know

    • Tribeca stays at the top of NYC’s most expensive neighborhoods list.

    • Hudson Yards makes the list for the first time as number two.

    • Median sale price in Tribeca was over $4.3 million and in Hudson Yards it amounted to over $3.8 million.

    In a report by PropertyShark released Tuesday, Tribeca stays at the top of NYC’s most expensive neighborhoods list, but Hudson Yards makes the list for the first time as number two.

    The quarterly list, based on median home sale price, ranks NYC’s 50 priciest neighborhoods. Median sale price in Tribeca was over $4.3 million and in Hudson Yards it amounted to over $3.8 million.

    The top ten priciest neighborhoods were all in Manhattan, with the one exception of Cobble Hill, at number seven.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us