In a report by PropertyShark released Tuesday, Tribeca stays at the top of NYC’s most expensive neighborhoods list, but Hudson Yards makes the list for the first time as number two.

The quarterly list, based on median home sale price, ranks NYC’s 50 priciest neighborhoods. Median sale price in Tribeca was over $4.3 million and in Hudson Yards it amounted to over $3.8 million.

The top ten priciest neighborhoods were all in Manhattan, with the one exception of Cobble Hill, at number seven.