The Best Pizza in All of America Is in Tri-State Area, According to Daily Meal

Seven of the top 10 are right here in NYC

By Annie O'Sullivan

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The Daily Meal has released the 101 Best Pizzas in America list for 2018.

    • Of the 101 pizzeria’s ranked, New Jersey was home to seven, but New York state took home the most at 36

    • Seven of the top 10 were in NYC

    The tri-state area is standing up to its reputation for best pies by having the most pizza places on the "101 Best Pizzas in America" list for 2018 according to The Daily Meal’s annual ranking of America’s best pizzas.

    Of the 101 pizzeria’s ranked, New Jersey was home to seven, but New York state took home the most at 36, with seven of the top ten in New York City.

    The list is carefully curated and assessed by a panel of professionals who judge on things like distribution of cheese, sensibly combined toppings, the overall ingredients, and finally the ratio of sauce, cheese, toppings and crust, which remains the “integral component” overall, according to The Daily Meal.

    Did you favorite joint make the cut? Check out the top five tri-state shops below, or check out the full list here.

