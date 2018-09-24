What to Know A recent WalletHub report looked into which states were the best and worst for the teaching profession

It is needless to say that teaching plays an incredibly vital role in society. Teachers shape the minds of pupils — young and old. Some may even argue that teaching allows all other professions to come into fruition.

Despite the critical role they play, teachers are among the lowest-paying occupations that require a bachelor’s degree. However, there are some states that treat its teachers better than others.

A recent WalletHub report looked into which states were the best and worst for the teaching profession. In order to determine the rankings, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 22 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. The data set ranges from teachers’ income growth potential to pupil-teacher ratio to teacher safety. These key categories determined the opportunity and competition rank as well as the academic and work environment rank.

The report revealed the tri-state ranks among the best for teachers, with New York reigning supreme as the best state for teachers overall.

New York holds the top position thanks to how well the state placed in the opportunity and competition rank (No. 4) as well as the academic and work environment rank (No. 6).

In individual key indicators, the Empire State also scored well. New York placed in the top 5 states with the highest annual salaries for teachers adjusted for cost of living. It also placed in fourth place when it comes to having the lowest projected teacher turnover.

Additionally, New York is the state with the second-highest public school spending per student.

In the overall rank, Connecticut placed right behind New York to become the second best state for teachers.

The state came in at No. 21 in the opportunity and competition rank, but obtained a higher position when it comes to the academic and work environment rank where the state place at No. 2.

Connecticut also ranked high in certain key categories, like placing fifth for having one of the lowest pupil-teacher ratio. In the category that looks into highest public-school spending per student, the state ranked No. 4. Additionally, WalletHub determined that Connecticut has the third best school system in the country.

Overall, New Jersey also made an impressive appearance in the list placing among the top 10 best states for teachers, ranking No. 8 overall.

The Garden State ranked No. 29 in the opportunity and competition rank. However, it came on top in the academic and work environment rank.

Moreover, in individual key indicators used in the ranking, New Jersey placed high among the states with the lowest pupil-teacher ratio (No. 4). The state also has the highest public school spending per students (No. 5) and ranks as the second best school system in the country.

So which state ranked as the worst state for teachers? According to WalletHub, the tropical oasis of Hawaii is the worst state for teachers overall. The state came in last in the opportunity and competition rank, No. 42 in the academic and work environment rank and has the lowest annual salaries for teachers.