The negative outcomes and impact of excessive drinking is widely documented.

Partaking in too much drinking can lead to a wide range of health issues and shorten one’s life span, among other issues.

A new analysis by 24/7 Wall St. looked at the excessive drinking patterns in all 50 states to determine which one had the highest levels of adults who binge drink or drink heavily.

In order to compile the data, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the percentage of adults over 18 who report binge or heavy drinking in each state and also looked at information gathered through the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps, a Robert Wood Johnson and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute program.