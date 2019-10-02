What to Know The tri-state is expected to see near record heat on Wednesday as well as some thunderstorms

Temperatures in and around New York City will likely reach a record 90 degrees by around midday, Storm Team 4 says

Showers will quickly cool us down into Thursday with highs around 60 degrees and we're expected to see fall temperatures all of next week

"Hot Girl Summer" may be over but "Hot Girl Fall" is here in the tri-state on Wednesday as the region is expected to see near record heat as well as some thunderstorms.

Temperatures in and around New York City will likely reach a record 90 degrees by around midday, Storm Team 4 says. The highest recorded fall temperatures in Central Park was set in 1927. If an imminent cold front moves in faster than expected, cloud covers may help ease some of the heat.

The front moving southward could bring isolated thunderstorms to the region by late afternoon into Wednesday night, according to Storm Team 4.

Showers will quickly cool us down into Thursday with highs around 60 degrees and we're expected to see normal fall temperatures for the rest of next week.

