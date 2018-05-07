What to Know It turns out that the tri-state region is among the best place for working mothers

To figure out how well each state fared, WalletHub looked at child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance

Out of the entire tri-state area, Connecticut ranks the best coming in at No. 5 overall, while New Jersey and New York rank at No. 8 and 10

Even though motherhood is a full-time and demanding job, many women have an added stress by also forming part of the work force. As a matter of fact, 70 percent of mothers have a job, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Because of the prevalence of working mothers, present pay gaps as well as other inequalities across the states, including parental leave policies and legal support systems, WalletHub looked into the best and worst states for working mothers.

It turns out that the tri-state region is among the best place for working mothers.

To figure out how well each state fared, WalletHub looked at child care, professional opportunities and work-life balance.

In order to determine the individual rankings for the child care category, WalletHub analyzed certain metrics including daycare quality, costs, school system quality and pediatricians per capita, among others.

Top Tri-State News Photos



The professional opportunities ranking, looked into the gender pay gap, ratio of women executives, median women’s salary and the share of families in poverty, among other criteria.

To figure out the work-life balance ranking, WalletHub analyzed parental leave policies, average length of woman’s work week in hours and the average commute.

Out of the entire tri-state area, Connecticut ranks the best coming in at No. 5 overall. The state also ranks high when it came to child care and work-life balance, coming in at No. 4 and No. 3, respectively. However, when it comes to professional opportunities, Connecticut is in 46th place.

New Jersey comes in at No. 8 overall. The Garden State is in 7th place when it comes to child care and comes in 13th place in the work-life balance ranking. It also ranks 36th when it comes to professional opportunities for working mothers.

New York rounds out the top 10. The Empire State is in 10th place overall — with modest rankings in both child care (No. 26) and professional opportunities (No. 17).

27 of the Best NYC Pizza Joints to Try Right Now



However, when it comes to work-life balance, New York ranks No. 7.

WalletHub’s report also revealed that New York has the best day-care system, but also determined that New York also has the highest child-care costs in comparison to the median income of women.

According to the report, Connecticut also has among the highest gender pay gap in the country.

In addition, WalletHub revealed that blue states are friendlier to working mothers than red states.

WalletHub named Vermont as the best state for working mothers while the report determined that Idaho is the worst state for working mothers.

Top News Pics: Volcano Eruption Forces Hundreds to Evacuate

