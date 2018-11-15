 Storm Downs Trees Across NYC, Tri-State - NBC New York
Snowiest November Since 1...
6 Inches Recorded in Central Park
Storm Downs Trees Across NYC, Tri-State

41 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago
The fierce snowstorm Thursday has ripped down trees across New York City and the rest of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Read the latest on the storm and projected snow totals here. Read the latest traffic and transit advisories here.
