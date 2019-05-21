Tree Limb Crushes Woman Walking in Washington Square Park

What to Know A 55-year-old woman was hit by a tree limb as she walked through Washington Square Park Monday night, authorities say

A 55-year-old woman was hit by a tree limb as she walked through Washington Square Park Monday night, authorities say.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, suffering from spinal and neck injuries. Her name was not immediately released.

A Parks Department spokeswoman said the tree was inspected Tuesday morning and appeared to show signs of having Massaria, a fungus, which may have made the limb fall. Massaria is most often found in London Plane trees.

The one involved in Monday's accident was a 35-footer that had most recently been inspected in July 2017 prior to Tuesday's check. It was pruned in August of that year and described as being in fair condition with a low risk factor.

"We will conduct further inspections of the tree, and surrounding trees, and will address accordingly," the Parks Department said in a statement.