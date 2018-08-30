What to Know A number of trains were rerouted or delayed Thursday morning due to power-related issues and sick passengers

A number of trains were rerouted or delayed Thursday morning due to power-related issues and sick passengers, the MTA said.

N, R and W trains were delayed by ConEd power issues, the MTA said on its Twitter account.

Q trains were rerouted along the B line between DeKalb Avenue and West 4th Street in Manhattan and along the F line between West 4th Street and Lexington Ave-63rd Street because of the power issues, according to the MTA.

Northbound M trains were temporarily rerouted along the F line between 47-50 St. Rockefeller Center and 36th Street in Queens because of a sick passenger at Rockefeller Center, but service had resumed as of around 9:40 a.m.

Northbound F trains were also temporarily rerouted due to a passenger who needed medical assistance, the MTA said.

Soutbound 2 and 3 train service, south and northbound 6 train service and southbound A and C train service was also temporarily affected, but all of those lines had resumed regular service shortly before 10 a.m., according to the MTA.

A full list of delays and service changes is available on the MTA’s website.