A car crashed onto railroad tracks in Rockland County Sunday afternoon, temporarily suspending rail service.

Witnesses say the car fell from the Route 304 overpass above the tracks. They say the vehicle plunged off the overpass and caught fire after it crashed into the tracks.

A number of neighbors in the area grabbed home fire extinguishers to try and put out the fire while others tried prying open the passenger doors to help the man and woman inside, witnesses say.

Rail service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended in both directions between Woodcliff Lake and Nanuet in Pearl River, officials say.

Both police and fire officials responded to the scene, but it was not immediately what caused the car to go off the overpass or the extent of any injuries to the passengers or what caused the crash.

No trains or other cars were involved in the crash.