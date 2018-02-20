Disabled Train, Smoky Odor at New York Penn Station Cause Morning Commute Delays - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Latest Olympic News, Results
OLY-NY

Disabled Train, Smoky Odor at New York Penn Station Cause Morning Commute Delays

Published 6 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1110829
    2
    Germany    		117523
    3
    Canada    		85619
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Disabled Train, Smoky Odor at New York Penn Station Cause Morning Commute Delays

    A smoky odor and a disabled Amtrak train caused delays in and out of New York Penn Station Tuesday morning. 

    The FDNY said it was investigating an odor of smoke on a train at the station. Multiple commuters took to social media to report being delayed getting into the station, and train conductors blaming the smoke condition.

    NJ Transit said there were 30-minute delays in and out of Penn "due to a disabled Amtrak train east of Penn Station New York." It was not immediately clear if the disabled train and the train with the smoke condition were the same.

    This is a developing story.


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us