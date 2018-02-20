A smoky odor and a disabled Amtrak train caused delays in and out of New York Penn Station Tuesday morning.

The FDNY said it was investigating an odor of smoke on a train at the station. Multiple commuters took to social media to report being delayed getting into the station, and train conductors blaming the smoke condition.

NJ Transit said there were 30-minute delays in and out of Penn "due to a disabled Amtrak train east of Penn Station New York." It was not immediately clear if the disabled train and the train with the smoke condition were the same.

This is a developing story.