Traffic in midtown Manhattan could be worse than usual on Wednesday afternoon as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads to a scheduled event.
Drivers should expect intermittent road closures and detours throughout the afternoon and evening as the president and his security team head from a helipad on the east side of town to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel for a campaign dinner.
As of 4:30 p.m., East 50th Street was closed to traffic. Madison Avenue was open, but traffic was moving slowly.
Protesters have also started picketing outside the hotel in anticipation of the president's arrival.