Manhattan Gridlock Expected As Trump Visits for Campaign Dinner

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he walks across the South Lawn while departing the White House, May 23, 2018, in Washington, D.C.



    Traffic in midtown Manhattan could be worse than usual on Wednesday afternoon as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads to a scheduled event.

    Drivers should expect intermittent road closures and detours throughout the afternoon and evening as the president and his security team head from a helipad on the east side of town to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel for a campaign dinner.

    As of 4:30 p.m., East 50th Street was closed to traffic. Madison Avenue was open, but traffic was moving slowly. 

    Protesters have also started picketing outside the hotel in anticipation of the president's arrival. 

