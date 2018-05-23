President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he walks across the South Lawn while departing the White House, May 23, 2018, in Washington, D.C.





AND YOU CAN EXPECT PRESIDENTIAL GRIDLOCK AROUND MIDTOWN..

A LIVE PICTURE FROM OUTSIDE the NEW YORK PALACE HOTEL WHERE THE PRESIDENT IS set to MEET WITH SUPPORTERS AND ATTENDING A CAMPAIGN DINNER.

LET'S GO OUT TO NEWS FOUR'S LONG ISLAND REPORTER GREG CERGOL IN BETHPAGE FOR MORE ON TODAY'S FORUM.

GREG?MidTraf



Traffic in midtown Manhattan could be worse than usual on Wednesday afternoon as President Donald Trump's motorcade heads to a scheduled event.

Drivers should expect intermittent road closures and detours throughout the afternoon and evening as the president and his security team head from a helipad on the east side of town to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel for a campaign dinner.

As of 4:30 p.m., East 50th Street was closed to traffic. Madison Avenue was open, but traffic was moving slowly.

Protesters have also started picketing outside the hotel in anticipation of the president's arrival.