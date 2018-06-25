The unknown attacker who beat an NYPD traffic agent is still on the run. (Published Thursday, May 31, 2018)

What to Know An NYPD traffic agent was attacked and beaten by an unknown suspect in Queens in late May, police say

The victim was grabbed by the neck, pushed to the ground, punched and kicked by the suspect

A 27-year-old Queens man was arrested in connection with the brazen broad daylight attack on Sunday

A 27-year-old Queens man has been arrested in connection with the brazen daylight attack on an NYPD traffic agent who was accosted from behind and thrown to the street by the neck just after Memorial Day weekend.

Jhon Correa-Quintero was arrested Sunday on charges of assault, menacing and harassment in the May 29 mid-afternoon attack on the 46-year-old traffic agent.

The agent was walking down Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst around 3:30 p.m. that day when cops say a stranger, later identified as Correa-Quintero, came up behind, grabbed him by the neck and shoved him to the ground.

Correa-Quintero then allegedly repeatedly punched and kicked the agent before darting off. The agent was treated at a hospital for swelling to his head and released.

It wasn't immediately clear why the traffic agent was attacked, but cops said at the time it appeared to have been unprovoked.

It wasn't clear if Correa-Quintero had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.