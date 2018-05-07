Trader Joe's Sets Opening Date for SoHo Store - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Trader Joe's Sets Opening Date for SoHo Store

The popular supermarket chain opens for business on Spring Street in SoHo on May 18

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Trader Joe's Announces New Locations in NYC, NJ

    The supermarkets are so popular in New York City, they're routinely crowded and checkout lines are notoriously long. (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Trader Joe's new location on the Upper West Side is finally opening its doors to shoppers on Friday

    • The popular supermarket chain will open at 8 a.m. on Columbus Avenue between 92nd and 93rd streets

    • The market's new SoHo location also appears to be opening soon, however, no official date has been set

    The Upper West Side finally got their opening of Trader Joe's last week. Next up is SoHo. 

    The long-awaited opening of the popular supermarket chain at 233 Spring Street, near Sixth Avenue, is slated for May 18, according to a spokeswoman.

    Further details are expected to be provided to News 4 next week. 

    Shoppers have been waiting for Trader Joe's two new Manhattan locations to open since they were announced for 2018. Last week, the Upper West Side store finally opened on Columbus Avenue between 92nd and 93rd streets.

    America's Best and Worst Supermarkets Revealed

    [Photos-NY Subscription Service] Consumer Reports Ranks America's Supermarkets From Best to Worst

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us