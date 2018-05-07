Trader Joe's Sets Opening Date for SoHo Store

The supermarkets are so popular in New York City, they're routinely crowded and checkout lines are notoriously long. (Published Friday, March 31, 2017)

The Upper West Side finally got their opening of Trader Joe's last week. Next up is SoHo.

The long-awaited opening of the popular supermarket chain at 233 Spring Street, near Sixth Avenue, is slated for May 18, according to a spokeswoman.

Further details are expected to be provided to News 4 next week.

