PINECREST, FL - OCTOBER 18: The Trader Joe's sign is seen during the grand opening of a Trader Joe's on October 18, 2013 in Pinecrest, Florida. Trader Joe's opened its first store in South Florida where shoppers can now take advantage of the California grocery chains low-cost wines and unique items not found in other stores. About 80 percent of what they sell is under the Trader Joe's private label. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

In a sign that the long-awaited opening of Trader Joe's in SoHo is getting closer, the beloved supermarket chain is holding a job fair at its Spring Street location next week.

In a Craigslist job ad posted last week, Trader Joe's announced it would be holding a job fair from Tuesday, April 17 through Thursday, April, from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. at 233 Spring St.

"Our crew members create a warm and friendly shopping experience in our stores. We answer questions, offer suggestions and ensure our customers know they are welcomed and cared for," the ad states. "We entertain customers and make grocery shopping an exciting adventure."

Compensation is listed at $15 to $20 an hour based on qualifications and experience.

Trader Joe's announced last year it would be opening locations in SoHo and on the Upper West Side in 2018, but hasn't specified dates. A spokeswoman for the company confirmed to News 4 last month they were on track to open within the year but couldn't provide further details.



