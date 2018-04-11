NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Tracy Morgan attends TBS' The Last O.G. Premiere at The William Vale on March 29, 2018 in New York City. 27038_012 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TBS)

Have you ever wanted to party with Tracy Morgan? Here's your chance!

The comedian be hosting a free block party in Brooklyn on April 17 to promote his new show, "The Last O.G.," according to Time Out New York.

The event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Marcy Playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant and will include performances from the Dynamic Diplomats of Double Dutch and Bobbito Garcia.

Food from local vendors such as Sweet Chick, Peaches Smoke Joint and Monty's Pizza will also be available at the event, according to Time Out.

The park, at 753 Myrtle Ave, has been turned into a piece of street art for the occasion, created by artist ASKEW ONE, according to the site.