Tractor Trailer Strikes Subway Entrance in Lower Manhattan - NBC New York
Tractor Trailer Strikes Subway Entrance in Lower Manhattan

It is unclear if there are any injuries reported or how the incident occurred

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    A tractor trailer container struck the entrance to the subway station on 6th Avenue and 23rd Street Monday morning — prompting a partial street closure in Lower Manhattan. 

    It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident or how the incident unfolded.

    Images from the scene show a long white trailer sprawled across the majority of the street lanes, with one of its ends over the curb and onto the subway entrance. 

    Sixth Avenue is closed northbound at 23rd Street. It is unclear when it will reopen.

