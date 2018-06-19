Big Rig Overturns, Shuts Down LIE in Queens

A tractor-trailer overturned on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, halting traffic in both directions. (Published 2 hours ago)

A tractor-trailer hauling dirt and gravel overturned on the Long Island Expressway in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, halting traffic in both directions.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the truck overturned near exit 24, at Kissena Boulevard and 164th Sreet in Kew Gardens Hills, about 12:15 p.m.

Traffic cameras from the scene show the big rig flipped on its side, debris strewn about, as emergency responders work at the scene. A long line of cars could be seen in both directions in the moments that followed the crash.

New York City Department of Transportation cameras showed at least some lanes of traffic flowing on the LIE's westbound lanes.

It was not clear when the highway would reopen completely, but delays could likely stretch into the early part of the afternoon commute.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the mishap.



