A tractor trailer hauling frozen foods was burning on the New York State Thruway in Chestnut Ridge. (Published 8 minutes ago)

Chopper 4 over the highway at the start of the evening rush hour Monday showed flames shooting up through the trailer, sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire was extinguished by 4:30 p.m. but the emergency response and cleanup was causing long delays.