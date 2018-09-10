What to Know A 46-year-old Brooklyn man died Monday morning after a tractor-trailer struck his car on a New York expressway, authorities announced

A 46-year-old Brooklyn man died Monday morning after a tractor-trailer struck his vehicle on a New York expressway, authorities announced.

Fred Nivrose was driving his Toyota Camry north on the Major Deegan Expressway when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the barrier wall near around exit 7 at 5:12 a.m., police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, Nivrose allegedly got out of the Camry after hitting the barrier wall to assess the damage when his car was struck head on by a tractor-trailer traveling northbound.

Police say the impact caused Nivrose to be thrown backwards and hit his head on the pavement.

The 48-year-old trucker remained on the scene.

It is not immediately known if the trucker will face any charges.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.