SkyForce10 was over a box truck that was dangling down an overpass on I-195 in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

A box truck is dangling from an overpass on I-195 following a crash in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon.

The truck was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle near the 295 Interchange. The impact caused the truck to slam through a guardrail. SkyForce10 was over the scene as the vehicle dangled down an overpass.

The driver was removed from the vehicle after suffering minor injuries. Officials have not yet revealed whether anyone else was hurt. Crews are currently trying to remove the box truck with a crane.

Traffic is still getting by in the area though there are delays.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.