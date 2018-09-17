Tractor-Trailer Veers Off Road, Screams Into 3 NYC Homes - NBC New York
Tractor-Trailer Veers Off Road, Screams Into 3 NYC Homes

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A tractor-trailer veered off a Staten Island road early Monday and careened into three homes, causing extensive damage

    • It's not clear what caused the crash, which left one person with a minor injury, authorities said

    • More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the twisted wreckage; utilities for the affected homes had to be shut off

    A tractor-trailer somehow veered off a Staten Island road and smashed into three homes early Monday, shredding at least one of those residences as more than a dozen emergency vehicles and firefighters cordoned off the scene. 

    Only one person suffered a minor injury in the metal-twisting wreck on South Avenue in Mariners Harbor shortly before 6 a.m. It wasn't clear if the injured person was the truck driver, nor was a cause of the accident immediately clear. 

    The tractor-trailer appeared to be carrying some sort of steel. 

    Fire officials say crews were draining diesel fuel from the tractor-trailer as a precaution; utilities for the affected homes were shut off. 

    The Department of Buildings was headed to the scene for a damage assessment.

