A tractor-trailer carrying dozens of chickens rolled off the road and onto its side Wednesday, officials said.

The truck went off the road at exit 4E on Interstate 84 in Middletown, New York, the Mechanicstown Fire Company said.

Photos from the scene showed that some of the chickens were freed from their crates when the truck rolled over.

The company didn’t say how the tractor trailer went off the road, or whether anyone was injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many chickens were on board, who was transporting them or what their origin and destination were.