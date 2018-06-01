Toys R Us Layoffs Draw the Attention of New Jersey Senators, Congressman - NBC New York
Toys R Us Layoffs Draw the Attention of New Jersey Senators, Congressman

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    File Photo: Toys R Us (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. are joining forces with Toys R Us workers and advocates Friday

    • They are joining forces to demand better treatment for the thousands of employees who are being fired without severance

    • The toy retail chain announced it was closing all its stores after failing to reorganize following its bankruptcy filing

    Two U.S. Senators for New Jersey and a congressman are joining forces with Toys R Us workers and advocates Friday afternoon to demand better treatment for the thousands of employees that are being fired without severance brought on by the company’s bankruptcy.

    Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both Democrats, and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. are scheduled to join workers and advocates at a Toys R Us in Totowa, New Jersey.

    In March, Toys R Us announced it would close its stores and lay off 33,000 workers, including more than 1,500 in New Jersey.

    The company, which is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, announced it was shuttering its U.S. operation after unsuccessfully reorganizing following a bankruptcy protection filing in September 2017.

    In a letter to its employees, the toy retail chain said it would not pay out severances because of its financial condition.

