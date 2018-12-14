Morristown Police are looking for the man seen in this photo in connection with the theft of a toy soldier from the town's Christmas display.

If you've seen a six-foot-tall toy soldier in northern New Jersey that looks oddly out of place, the Morristown Police Department would like to know about it.

Someone stole the toy soldier from the town's Christmas Festival display on Dec. 9, Morristown officials said Friday.

Surveillance video from Morristown Green shows a man smoking a cigarette and looking around nervously before prying the statue from its base and walking off with it under his arm.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, in a dark flannel shirt, blue jeans and a Pittsburgh Pirates hat.

"The Grinch is certainly stealing the holiday spirit this year,” Mayor Timothy Dougherty said in a statement. “And he’s dressed in a flannel shirt instead of a Santa costume.

Anyone with information on the statue is asked to call Morristown Police at (973) 292-6631.